Philadelphia-Miami Runs

As the 2021 MLB season approaches the halfway point, talks around the individual awards have begun heating up. That includes trying to predict who’ll be named the National League Most Valuable Player. The competition for the award is fierce and a couple of players are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the field. As of June 24, BetOnline is listing both New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom and San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. as having the best odds to be named NL MVP at +150 apiece.