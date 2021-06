Game one against the Atlanta Hawks did not go as planned. At home, the Sixers came out flat defensively, made some questionable coaching decisions, and ultimately dug themselves a hole they could not get all the way out of. Despite this, a 26 point deficit ended in just a four point loss. There were clearly some positive takeaways from the opening game of the series which should realistically give the team a lot of room for improvement throughout the series. What adjustments can be made and how confident should the team be about the rest of this series?