Hall-of-Famer Bob Feller once said, “Baseball is only a game, a game of inches and luck.”. Inches can make or break so many things in the game of baseball. An inch or two could mean the difference between a home run or a fly out to the wall, a fair ball that kicks up some chalk or a foul ball, an amazing catch or a complete and disastrous defensive blunder. An inch of height could help a fielder make a leaping catch, a bat that is an inch longer could poke a ball foul and extend a plate appearance, a stride that is an inch wider could beat out a bang-bang play at first base that keeps a rally alive.