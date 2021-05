Manchester United are firmly in the running to sign Sam Johnstone from West Brom, claims a report – but West Ham are currently in pole position. Johnstone has been one of the standout players in a West Brom side seemingly destined for an immediate return to the Championship. The Baggies have conceded the most goals in the top flight this season but their goalkeeper has impressed. In fact, Johnstone has made the most saves of anyone in the division.