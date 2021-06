WICHITA – The Wind Surge win their fourth in a row, cruise to an 8-2 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium Wednesday. Starter RHP Chris Vallimont was dominant in his seventh start for the Wind Surge this season. He picked up his first win on the season with his longest appearance in a start on the year. Vallimont finished his night with five innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts.