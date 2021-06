Capcom’s E3 2021 event happened last night and while there weren’t any new games announced, the company did provide some updates on the excellent Monster Hunter Rise for the Switch and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The next big Monster Hunter Rise update Version 3.1 will be coming on 24th June and features new event quests and rewards and new downloadable content. On 18th June you will have the chance to earn Tsukino themed Palico layered armour and then on 9th July you can claim Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin themed layered armour if you purchase the game. Watch the video down below.