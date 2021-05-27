Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Mystery 12-pound ice chunk crashes through roof of Wisconsin home

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8kkt_0aCfPCGL00
Credit: Ken Millermon

A western Wisconsin home has a massive hole in it after a mammoth chunk of ice crashed through the roof on Tuesday.

The 12.6 pound ice chunk crashed through the roof of Ken Millermon's home in Elk Mound, a town of just over 1,000 residents located about 80 miles east of Minneapolis on Interstate 94.

Millermon tells Bring Me The News that the ice ball weighed 10.9 pounds as a single piece, but 12.9 pounds with all of its fragment added to the scale. One of the fragments grazed his head.

Luckily, Millermon said the main piece of ice missed him by about 6 inches. He had just gotten out of the shower and was about to go online to check his finances when the ice ball crashed into his home. He said he didn't know what had happened and was in shock right away.

"Yes I was in shock. I was covered in insulation. Sounded like a bomb going off in my room and looked like it too," he said.

Considering the chunk of ice is so large that it would obliterate the national record for largest hailstone, the most likely answer for where it came from is an airplane. In fact, Millermon says he's been told by "many" that it likely came from a plane.

"We were told by a Chicago news person that TSA said a Delta flight flew over at the same time it happened heading to MSP," Millermon said.

Millermon sent BMTN a handful of photos showing a huge hole in his roof, and debris and ice chunks on the floor and a bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ragY1_0aCfPCGL00
Credit: Ken Millermon

The largest hailstone on record in the United States was recorded in Vivian, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010, at 8 inches in diameter. That beastly hailstone in central South Dakota was 18.625 inches in circumference and weighed 1.9375 pounds.

In other words, the biggest piece of hail ever recorded in the U.S. was only 15% the size of the iceberg that crash through the roof of Millermon's home.

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Mound, MN
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Elk Mound, WI
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chunks#Tsa#Accident#Tsa#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

2 hurt in SW Wisconsin rollover crash

FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Two people were hurt in a rollover crash Sunday morning in Grant County. Irma G. Martinez, 24, of Montfort, and her 2-year-old son were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of their minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Grover Beach, CAKEYT

Vehicle crashes through wall of Grover Beach home

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Police and firefighters responded to a home at The Pike and Lynne Street in Grover Beach Saturday night after a truck crashed through one of its walls. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Five Cities Fire Authority fire chief Steve Lieberman said the truck crashed through a load-bearing wall to one of the bedrooms.
California StatePosted by
Josie Klakström

Plane Crash Mystery Finally Solved

The California lake drought has revealed some interesting findings from the 1965 crash. The plane was found in the nearly empty Folsom LakeKTXL. As the lakes dry out in the California heat, they’re beginning to expose their secrets. The Piper Comanche 250 went missing on New Year’s Day 1965 with four people on board. The pilot’s body was found, but the three passengers were lost to the unknown.
Wisconsin Statewillmarradio.com

Wisconsin man hurt in motorcycle crash near Dawson

(Dawson MN-) A Wisconsin man was injured in a motorcycle accident near Dawson Sunday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old James Jost of Kronenwetter was driving his cycle eastbound on Highway 212 near Dawson at 6:21 p.m. when he crossed the highway and crashed in the ditch. Jost was taken to the Dawson Hospital and later transferred to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

A vehicle crashes through apartment in Branson

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Wednesday, June 9, in Branson. At At 10:47 a.m. on June 9, Engine 1, Truck 2, Battalion 3 and Fire Marshall 1 responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Herschend Lane, according to a press release from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.
SciencePosted by
KARE 11

UW-Eau Claire researchers to analyze 12-pound ice chunk

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Remember that 12-pound ice chunk that blasted through a man's roof and ceiling last week?. "Boom, this object comes out of nowhere through our ceiling," Ken Millermon said last Friday. "Darn near hits me, misses me." Millermon said he was getting his morning routine started when...
Abbeville, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Truck Crashes Into Abbeville Home

Officials at the Abbeville Police Department are asking people to help them identify the owner of a truck that they say crashed into a home in Abbeville today. Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says that after hitting the house, the driver of the truck backed up the vehicle and too off. All...
Fort Myers, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Through the Roof

Now that Sandra Clemento looks back on it, she realizes she’s part of the Florida property insurance industry’s $1 billion problem. She knew the 19-year-old tile roof on her Pelican Preserve home in Fort Myers needed repairs. So when the 72-year-old single woman got the knock on her door from a roofing contractor asking if she’d like a free inspection, she wasn’t shocked when he came back with photos of broken roof tiles. But she was shocked by how much the work ultimately cost—slightly more than $91,000 for a new roof.
EntertainmentNWI.com

BOOKS: Rural Wisconsin sheriff faces her fears in new mystery

Bad Axe County has seen some bad days, but this may be the worst as Heidi Kick, former beauty queen and now sheriff, learns that the medical examiners have determined that the homeless man recently found dead had been buried alive. Even for Kick, who is pretty tough, having survived...
Texas StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in crash near East Grand Forks

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old Texas man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash outside of Grand Forks Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:11 p.m. on Highway 220 in Grand Forks Township, on the Minnesota side of the border, the Minnesota State Patrol says. A GMC Envoy, being driven by 17-year-old Ethan Carsen from Grand Forks, was traveling southbound on Highway 220. Damien Powell, 16 and also from Grand Forks, was in the car as well.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Car crashes into Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a car ended up crashing into a woman's home. The crash was reported Wednesday morning on Evergreen Avenue, off University Avenue. The woman who lives at the home said she heard several gunshots before the car rammed into the front of her...
Wisconsin StateOnlyInYourState

The Ice Cream Parlor In Wisconsin That’s So Worth Waiting In Line For

Savor a piece of history with a visit to The Pearl! The charming ice cream parlor serves up all sorts of sweets in a nostalgic setting. Not surprisingly, it’s a popular spot that gets pretty crowded at times. But don’t let that keep you from visiting. If you do, you’ll miss out on some of Wisconsin’s best homemade ice cream and waffle cones.
Andover, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Multi-vehicle crash involving Metro Mobility bus in Andover

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a transit bus and was struck by a sedan in Andover. The crash happened on Round Lake Boulevard NW near 154th Lane NW around 6:25 a.m., with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office saying the driver of a sedan was southbound on Round Lake and crossed over the centerline, striking the Metro Mobility bus. The bus then crashed into a SUV.