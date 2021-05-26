Cancel
Bloomer, WI

Blackhawks Baseball 14-2 After Another Five Game Week

bloomeradvance.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloomer Blackhawks baseball team added five more wins in five games last week to improve their record to 14–2, overall and 12-2 in the conference. On Monday, May 17, the Blackhawks hosted Altoona in a non-conference game that saw Bloomer beat the Rails, 10-1. Then on Tuesday, May 18, Bloomer beat the Cumberland Beavers at home, 12-2. On Thursday, May 20, the Blackhawks were scheduled to travel to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to take on the Bulldogs but the location was changed to Bloomer. The Blackhawks defeated the Bulldogs, 9-3. On Saturday, May 22, Bloomer hosted a double header against the Barron Bears. They won the first game 13-2 and the second game 11-0.

www.bloomeradvance.com
