Carmel downs Eagles in sectional opener

WESTFIELD – A season of some much promise and potential ended far too quickly for the Zionsville baseball team on Wednesday night.

The Eagles fell behind 8-0 early against the Greyhounds and couldn’t complete the comeback in an 8-5 season-ending loss.

“We got ourselves in a big hole, but if there was any team that I thought could get out of it, it was this one,” Zionsville head coach Jered Moore said. “They showed their character in fighting back, but unfortunately it was too big of a whole to climb out of.”

Carmel took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, getting a 2-out single from Jackson Micheels.

But after the Eagles went down in order in the bottom of the first, the Greyhounds went back to work. With two on and one out, the Greyhounds got a 2-run double by Cody Kantz to make it 3-0, and after a walk, starter Nate Dohm saw his game come to an end.

After allowing just one earned run all regular season, Dohm was charged with five in 1.1 innings on Wednesday.

“They just did a great job of hitting him,” Moore said. “He didn’t have his best control, and to be honest he hasn’t pitched in a hole like that all year. They put some good hits together and then I think he was trying to be too fine. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his best game, but that’s baseball and it happens sometimes.”

Down 5-0 heading to the bottom of the second, the Eagles tried to rally.

Zach Bielecki singled, and Zach Nehlsen and Evan Jensen walked to load the bases with no outs. Max Bond lined a 1-0 pitch hard, but it caught right on the third-base bag by the Greyhound third baseman and it started a 5-3 triple play.

The Greyhound used the momentum to add three more in the third, getting two home runs in the first four batters of the inning.

“I think that was a back breaker,” Moore said. “We thought we had a caught stealing in the first inning that we didn’t get that I thought was a momentum shift, but the triple play was the big one. Like good teams do, they capitalized on that momentum.”

Colin Price’s RBI-single made it 8-1 in the third and added another in the fifth to make it 8-2.

The Eagles rallied again in the sixth.

Three-straight singles by David Novak, Bielecki and Nehlsen made it 8-3 with no outs. Jensen drove in another run with a ground out, before a wild pitch made it 8-5.

In the seventh, the Eagles got a double from Price (3-for-4) and a walk to Brody Chrisman with one out to bring the tying runs to the plate, but two fly outs ended the game.

The Eagles finish the season 20-9.

“It’s tough to see the season end this early,” Moore said. “We had the pitching staff where we felt like we could make a deep run. I thought we had the position players and bats to go along with it, but unfortunately we just dug too big of a hole.”