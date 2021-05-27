Cancel
Congress & Courts

Enough of Fauci’s lies!: Devine

By Miranda Devine
New York Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci was absolutely adamant that the National Institutes of Health has never funded dangerous research on bat viruses in the Chinese lab suspected of being the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was questioned by Republican Sen. Rand Paul two weeks ago. “Senator Paul, with all due...

nypost.com
Anthony Fauci
Rand Paul
Shi Zhengli
Donald Trump
#Viruses#Sars#Chinese#Republican#Nih#Senate#Poynter Org#Asian#American#Ecohealth Alliance#British#Australian#Lancet
Beijing, CN
China
