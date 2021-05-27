Enough of Fauci’s lies!: Devine

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, but we could all get back to normal faster if more people get vaccinated. That's particularly important as a new variant, dubbed Delta, is "more transmissible" and thus more dangerous to those who are not vaccinated (including young children). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to promote vaccines, and shared an important message for all Amercians. Read on for 5 essential pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.