Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan will turn their attention to AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko if they club is not able to secure the services of Olivier Giroud from Chelsea as previously expected. This move is being spurred forward by reports that Zlatan Ibrahimovic may undergo surgery this summer and could miss a chunk of the early parts of the season. Dzeko has been a fixture at Roma in recent years and is even the captain of the side. He has 119 goals for them in 260 appearances showing how clinical he is and added 55 assists to that.