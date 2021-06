You begin simply marvelling at the access. The writer and director Alba Sotorra Clua spent two years filming in the al-Roj refugee camp in north-eastern Syria to create her film about the so-called Isis brides – the women persuaded by the self-proclaimed caliphate’s propagandists to come to Syria and support their fellow Muslims by joining the terrorist group. Their various governments – Belgian, French, Dutch, German, British and more – are washing their hands of them. Now, it is left to the Kurdish people to dig deep into their already stretched emotional and physical resources and take care of them as best they can.