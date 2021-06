Last summer, the Stanley Cup Playoffs began differently. COVID-19 had nearly cancelled the National Hockey League’s 2019-20 season, and the shortened schedule, with unequal games played amongst the 31 clubs, meant a decision was made to expand the list of qualifying teams from 16 to 24. This change required the addition of a best-of-five preliminary series for all but the top teams in each division. The Edmonton Oilers drew a feisty opponent in the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Montreal Canadiens. With Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby heading the two higher-seeded teams, they were naturally favoured to advance. That wasn’t the case.