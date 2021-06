America’s trade with China, though far from even, has nonetheless moved dramatically away from its former state of imbalance. The pandemic obscured last year’s picture, but now that the oppression of the virus is lifting – in the United States as well as in China – some statistical clarity has emerged. That picture clearly shows a moderation in U.S. imports from China and an acceleration in U.S. exports to China. Some of this relative movement reflects a shift in supply chains away from Chinese sources, but also clear in the figures is Beijing’s compliance with the trade deal hammered out between it and Washington in 2019 and sealed just before the onset of the pandemic.