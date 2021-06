The Penguins will not have a timeline for Evgeni Malkin’s return from right knee surgery until September, so they will probably not have him at the start of the season. Malkin had the surgery on Friday on the same knee on which surgeons repaired a torn ACL and MCL in 2012. He injured the knee March 16th in a collision with Boston’s Marc Tinordi, then after missing 23 games he returned, only to re-injure it in the last regular-season game against Buffalo. He was out for the first two games of the ill-fated Islanders’ series, which the Penguins lost in six.