U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced concerns during her initial, candid virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

“During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern,” it said.

Tai also told Liu that she looks forward to future discussions.