Pundit claims Leeds striker Patrick Bamford wrong to miss out on Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2020 squad

By Kyle Archer
tbrfootball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtis Woodhouse has claimed on Twitter that there was nothing more Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could have done to make Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2020. Southgate has elected to name five strikers in his 33-man plans after choosing to include a few more options with the...

tbrfootball.com
