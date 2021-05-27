Vehicle thefts jump 49.2% in San Jose. Here are the 10 models most frequently stolen.
Q: A few weeks ago someone stole my Honda CRV and took the catalytic converter off and everything from under the seats. So maddening. A: Stolen vehicles are maddening and affecting a growing number of drivers. San Jose police report there’s been a stunning 49.2% increase in vehicle thefts when comparing January-February 2021 with January-February 2020. Nationally, there was a 9 percent increase.www.eastbaytimes.com