Government urged to put plastic pollution treaty on G7 summit agenda

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV presenters Chris Packham and Liz Bonnin have joined forces with businesses and campaigners to urge G7 leaders to put plastic pollution on the agenda when they meet next month. In an open letter, more than 30 business leaders, environmental campaigners, peers and MPs called on the UK Government to...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
Chris Packham
Liz Bonnin
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Uk#The Uk Government#Ppe#Nestle Uk#Iceland Foods#Group#The Ocean Foundation#Mondelez International#Pepsico#Unilever#Ecosurety#Sainsbury#Waitrose#An Environment Department
