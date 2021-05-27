Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Camden County in southern New Jersey East central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Southern Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1040 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesilhurst, or 17 miles north of Vineland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Hammonton, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Chesilhurst, Atco, Sicklerville, Wharton State Forest, Atsion, Batsto, Chatsworth, Penn State Forest, Marlton Lakes, Williamstown, Pine Hill, Folsom, Pine Valley and Collings Lakes. This includes Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 26 and 41. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
