Red Willow County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lebanon, or 19 miles east of McCook, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Red Willow County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
