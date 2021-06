Matt Hancock has insisted that he does not believe he is “hopeless” despite Boris Johnson apparently twice using the description in text messages about the health secretary.Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings today published screenshots of the WhatsApp messages on his blog, as he launched another broadside against Mr Hancock.In one message late at night in March 2020, Mr Johnson apparently branded his health secretary “totally f*****g hopeless” because of low levels of coronavirus testing.And in a second the following day, he responded to Mr Cummings’ worries about ventilator supplies by saying: “It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless.”Matt Hancock...