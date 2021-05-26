Cancel
Economy

ESG-linked loans grow in Canada as regulator takes on climate

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian lenders and borrowers are increasingly turning to sustainable-linked loans ahead of potential regulations from the banking supervisor to deal with climate change. The facilities, which adjust pricing according to the level of environmental, social or governance compliance, may reach C$20 billion ($16.6 billion) this year, said Jonathan Hackett, head of the sustainable financial group at Bank of Montreal. At least eight companies, including energy firms Gibson Energy ULC and Enerplus Corp., have signed or converted conventional facilities into sustainability-linked loans for the equivalent of C$8.44 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Americas
Americaswkzo.com

Canada’s 2030 climate goals challenging to achieve, says budgetary watchdog

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – Canada faces a challenge hitting its 2030 target to cut carbon emissions 40-45% below 2005 levels because of the speed and scale of changes needed to decarbonize the economy, the country’s independent budgetary watchdog said on Wednesday. The assessment from Yves Giroux, the parliamentary budget officer...
Economymorns.ca

Canada’s banking regulator names Peter Routledge as next head

The next head of Canada’s banking regulator will be Peter Routledge, the current CEO of the federal deposit insurer and a former banking analyst. Mr. Routledge will start a seven-year term as Superintendent of Financial Institutions on June 29, succeeding current head Jeremy Rudin, who retires from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) on Monday.
Environmenttrust.org

World Bank vows to keep board apprised of climate action progress

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost its spending on climate change to 35% from 28% and to provide annual progress reports to its board after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lacking a clear implementation strategy. The bank, the...
Environmentkfgo.com

Global regulators to introduce first oversight of ESG raters

LONDON (Reuters) – A global securities watchdog plans to publish its first regulatory guidance for raters of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in July to stem growing concern among asset managers about overstated green credentials. The concern over so-called greenwashing has grown as more investments are channelled into...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Increased transparency for a more climate-friendly financial sector

Disclosure standards increase transparency and reduce the costs incurred by investors as they search for sustainable investments, making easier the comparison of financial products. It was against this background that the Financial Stability Board launched, in 2017, a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), with recommendations on how to improve investors’ ability to appropriately assess and price climate-related risk and opportunities.
Environmentrock947.com

EU watchdog tells banks to have a 10-year climate plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in the European Union must have a 10-year plan spelling out how they will deal with environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks to their bottom line, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday. Increasing volumes of money are going into climate-friendly investments and regulators want investors...
TV Showsmusically.com

Streaming and social companies face new regulations in Canada

Canada famously has regulations applying to traditional broadcasters around how much Canadian content – music, films, TV shows etc – they must air. Now the Canadian government is working through the process of adapting those rules for the streaming era. Its new legislation, Bill C-10, is described by Bloomberg as...
Economyirvinetimes.com

Greensill Government-backed loans ‘went to Gupta-linked companies’

Collapsed lender Greensill Capital funnelled all of the cash that it lent under a Government-backed Covid scheme to companies linked to businessman Sanjeev Gupta, according to reports. Seven of eight of the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) loans that Greensill supplied went to companies that are part of...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Singapore wants global standards for green finance

SINGAPORE: Booming green finance markets must be subject to stricter global regulation to ensure the best results for investors and the planet, Singaporean Minister of Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu told Reuters . Companies are under increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions and improve their sustainability benchmarks, fueling a wave...
EnvironmentWNCY

UK financial watchdog proposes broader scope for climate disclosure

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed that a far wider range of companies should adopt globally accepted standards for disclosing the impact of climate change on their business. The government wants to make it easier for investors to pick environmentally friendly companies to help Britain achieve a net-zero...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

As climate threats escalate, ESG needs an 'R' for resilience

From governments to investors, a consensus is emerging that our risk exposure to climate change-driven disasters could grow exponentially. Worldwide, natural catastrophes accounted for $190 billion in U.S. dollars in 2020, up 50 percent from 2019. Part of this rise is attributable to an uptick in hurricanes which, like wildfires and other natural disasters, are expected to happen with increased frequency due to climate change. Insurer Swiss Re estimates that climate change could be a $23 trillion blow to the global economy by 2050. Moreover, as the world continues to barrel toward greater global emissions, the risks tied to businesses will increase, despite a short-term corporate focus on the issue.
Economycms-lawnow.com

Shifting the Dial: The move towards Sustainable Investing in Singapore

This article is produced by CMS Holborn Asia, a Formal Law Alliance between CMS Singapore and Holborn Law LLC. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently announced that it would deploy US$1.8 billion to five asset managers for climate-related investments as part of its broad objective of building a climate-resilient reserves portfolio. These asset managers will in turn establish their Asia-Pacific sustainability hubs in Singapore, and launch environmental, social and governance (ESG) thematic funds in the region.
Metal Miningwealthx.com

Billionaire Rinehart’s Canada Coal Mine Faces Regulator Hurdle

Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty. is reviewing options for a coal project in Canada after regulators said the planned mine isn’t in the public interest. The Grassy Mountain project in southwest Alberta, intended to supply metallurgical coal for steelmaking, could have adverse environmental impacts on water quality, fish habitat and vegetation, according to a local review panel report published Thursday.
Economyfinextra.com

Ontario regulator takes aim at crypto firm Bybit

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published a Statement of Allegations against Bybit Fintech Limited (Bybit) for failing to comply with Ontario securities law. Bybit, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform, encouraging Ontarians to use the platform, and allowing Ontario residents to trade crypto asset products that are securities and derivatives.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Evergrande debt woes deepen with Fitch downgrade, wary banks

Concerns about China Evergrande Group's financial health are mounting as the developer struggles to convince banks and ratings companies it can execute on an ambitious deleveraging plan. Bonds of the world's most indebted real estate company slumped on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported several large Chinese banks are restricting credit to...
EconomyMMORPG News

One province in Canada has effectively banned pay day loans.

вЂњThey do target low-income individuals in low-income neighbourhoods. вЂ¦ They understand whom their target audience is вЂ“ people who canвЂ™t manage to spend the high charges and interest that payday loan providers charge,вЂќ states Mike Brown, whom works on general general public policy at Momentum, which operates community de that is economic programs within the town.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ESG financing takes flight in North American oil, gas pipeline sector

Enbridge Inc.'s sustainability-linked bond framework could represent the next frontier in pipeline sector finance as investors look for management teams to deliver on environmental, social and governance commitments, industry observers and credit rating experts said. The Canadian pipeline giant on June 17 enumerated the performance indicators affecting borrowing costs it...
Economymorningstar.com

BOJ's Kuroda Hopes to Boost Climate-Linked Loans via New Facility

The Bank of Japan's new lending facility for mitigating climate change will be more effective and flexible than purchases of green bonds, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday. "The BOJ's action is expected to encourage banks' efforts to extend more loans related to climate change, and I believe it matches the needs of companies," Mr. Kuroda said at a news conference, noting that Japanese companies tend to rely more on loans when they raise funds for investments.