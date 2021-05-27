The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies aged 91

“Lo que ellos más ansían es aplastarme. Les interesa más derrotarme que el futuro de nuestra nación.“. One of my favorite books of 2012 was Jaime Manrique’s Cervantes Street, an engaging, highly readable fictional account of the life of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra (1547-1666) the brilliant, enigmatic author of what is probably the greatest Spanish language novel Don Quixote De La Mancha. It is easily one of Western Civilization’s greatest literary works. A tale of rivalry and revenge, Cervantes Street is a story of Cervantes’s antagonistic relationship with the man who would go on to write a sort of sequel to Don Quixote. It is kind of like Amadeus meets The Count Of Monte Cristo, mixed in with a dash of Gulliver’s Travels, with a rather extraordinary imagination of the life and era of Cervantes. By the way, it is also funny and diverting.