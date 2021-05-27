Cancel
The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies aged 91

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, author of well-known children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, his family said. In an announcement issued by Penguin Young Leaders, the family said the beloved children’s author and illustrator died on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, published...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
