Lakeland native aboard USS Makin Island

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore | Navy. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Jaquan Sander applies frosting to the tops of cupcakes aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.