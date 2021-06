The US Navy is featuring a Horseheads native for work he’s done aboard the USS Vermont. The USS Vermont is one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-power submarines. Petty Officer 2nd Dustin Whitesell is a graduate of Horseheads High School from the class of 2015. He enrolled in the Navy in 2017 after deciding his current job would not result in a career. He currently works as an electrician’s mate.