Does anyone remember Bobby Murray? Murray won the inaugural Bassmaster Classic, which is seen now as the biggest stage in bass fishing. In hindsight, it could be looked upon as one of the most important tournament wins in the history of the sport. However, this year on June 11, I’ll suggest that an angler will hoist a trophy on the Classic stage that may rival the importance of Bobby Murray’s — and I’m not referring to the winner of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic who will hoist their trophy a few days later on June 13.