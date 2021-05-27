Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY defends 133.00 amid a quiet Asian session

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEUR/JPY consolidates recent losses in a 10-pips trading range. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus, vaccine news and hopes of no tapering. German Consumer Confidence, ECB policymakers’ speeches and virus updates from Japan will be the key. EUR/JPY remains subdued near 133.00, mid-way to the recent range, as markets in Tokyo...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Eur Jpy#Asian#German#Ecb#European#Fda#Eua#Vir Biotechnology Inc#Glaxosmithkline#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Euro area recovery gathers steam

Market sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summerBank of England kept its policy rate and bond-buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June. we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: EUR/USD

The Bank of England (BOE) may have the biggest event on tap, but something tells me that we’ll also see currency volatility on EUR/USD today. Are you also seeing EUR/USD’s short-term uptrend?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at EUR/GBP’s consolidation for a “trade the news” setup...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY dives to 154.00 neighbourhood on status-quo BoE

GBP/JPY witnessed some heavy selling after the BoE announced its policy decision. The lack of any hawkish tilt disappointed investors and weighed on the British pound. The JPY benefitted from a modest USD weakness and contributed to the selling bias. The British pound weakened across the board after the Bank...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Trading Day Ahead

The dollar is still the strongest with expectations of imminent tightening of the US Federal Reserve's policy, while the European Central Bank is in a cautious waiting mode. European countries are still concerned about the variables of the Coronavirus. Germany's CDC says the delta variant accounted for more than 15%...
StocksShareCast

Europe open: Shares open higher as investors look for direction

European shares opened higher on Thursday on as investors continued to look for positive signs from the Covid-19 pandemic recovery against a backdrop of what they hope is a temporary rise in inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.43% with all major regional bourses following suit. In the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears in charge on the weekly and daily outlook

AUD/USD is benefitting from improved risk sentiment and higher commodities and stocks. Technically, the bias is with the bears while below the weekly resistance. AUD/USD is currently trading a touch higher by 0.12% on the day so far after rising from a low of 0.7565 to a high of 0.7591.
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoE remain steadfast, with stocks lifted by dovish stance

Unlike the Fed, the Bank of England remains confident that the recent rise in inflation will be fleeting in nature. That dovish stance has helped to drive market higher, following a week dominated by uncertainty. Meanwhile, a disappointing showing for US jobless claims and core durable goods actually helped ease fears over a hawkish Fed.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)