Oil holds near $66 as investors assess near-term demand outlook

jwnenergy.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil held steady as investors weighed signs of an improving demand outlook in some regions against the prospect of more crude supply flowing from Iran. Futures in New York traded near $66 a barrel, little changed for a second day. An industry report showed lower U.S. inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Meanwhile China is poised to buy more cheaper crude from Russia, its appetite growing as the nation leads an uneven Asian recovery in consumption.

www.jwnenergy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Crude Oil#Asian#Iranian#American#Commerzbank Ag
