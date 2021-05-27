Watertown will apply for Department of Defense funding for amphitheater project
WATERTOWN — Officials got some potentially bad news about the city's Department of Defense application for an amphitheater project in Thompson Park. Last year, the Watertown Family YMCA's community center project scored a $9 million grant based on the strength of the argument that it would enhance the lives of Fort Drum soldiers and their families. But the city found out that improving the quality of lives is no longer the DOD's top priority for the federal funding.