Longtime NFL Linebacker Has Reportedly Died At 60

Ezring: This pro-ready, athletic linebacker seized the starting job in 2021 NFL Draft prospect Micah Parsons’ absence and thrived. Ellis Brooks is a fluid, explosive and rangey off-ball linebacker who can impact the game in run and pass defense. The Penn State linebacker is capable in man and zone coverage and even has the movement skills to work downfield in Tampa Two. Brooks rarely bites on route salesmanship in man coverage and has the loose hips and clean transitions to stick with tight ends, running backs and even receivers. In zone coverage, he plays with sound spatial awareness and route recognition. Against the run, Brooks is excellent at evading blocks. He complements his change of direction and lateral burst with impressive hand usage to blow by linemen in the box. He has also proven capable of reducing blockable surface area on his way to the point of contact. What’s more, he has a knack for navigating traffic and tracking down the ball carrier. Further, Brooks is a safe tackler when he lands a shoulder pad on his target. He is especially efficient between the tackles. At the tackle point, he employs leverage to maximize his stopping power.