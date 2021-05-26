New cafe brings grandma’s cooking to Bayfield
Bayfield has a new option for grandma’s cooking, specialty lattes and a place to greet a neighbor: Blue Sky Cafe, the town’s newest downtown restaurant. The cafe’s owners, Nancy Salazar and Stephanie Hubbs, have been Bayfield residents for at least 20 years. Their community relationships are ingrained in the new space on Mill Street: Friends joined the cafe staff, painted the logo on the front window and embroidered the staff aprons.www.durangoherald.com