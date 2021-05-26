Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bayfield, CO

New cafe brings grandma’s cooking to Bayfield

By Shannon Mullane
Durango Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayfield has a new option for grandma’s cooking, specialty lattes and a place to greet a neighbor: Blue Sky Cafe, the town’s newest downtown restaurant. The cafe’s owners, Nancy Salazar and Stephanie Hubbs, have been Bayfield residents for at least 20 years. Their community relationships are ingrained in the new space on Mill Street: Friends joined the cafe staff, painted the logo on the front window and embroidered the staff aprons.

www.durangoherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Plata County, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
La Plata County, CO
Lifestyle
City
Bayfield, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Truck#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Lunch#Fried Eggs#Main Street#We Are Your Friends#Blue Sky Cafe#Tuning Fork Cafe#Stephanie S Breakfast#The Upper Pine#Solid Plumbing#K Power#Brenda S Old West Cafe#Bayfield Residents#Indoor Dining#Mill Street#Homemade Guacamole#Specialty Lattes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.