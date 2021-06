As your business grows, keeping a personal touch with your clients manually becomes a costly and difficult affair. This is especially true for online stores as all their interactions with their customer base are completely virtual, making it challenging to build personal relationships that drive customer loyalty. Emails help maintain a close relationship and run promotional campaigns without costing you an arm and a leg. Automated email marketing is considered the best way to source repeat business, the bread and butter for ecommerce brands. Today, I will share an overview of using email automation in ecommerce in this mini-guide based on my email agency experience. Let’s get started.