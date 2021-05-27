Norfolk Police Department still working on state-mandated police reform plan

June 17, 2021 - The St. Petersburg Police Department next month will go through an on-site assessment as part of the re-accreditation process with the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Inc., known as CFA. According to a news release, a team from CFA will arrive on July 27 and conduct an evaluation, over two days, of all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. As part of the re-accreditation process, CFA assessors seek comments from members of the department and the general public. To submit a comment, call 727-893-4900 on July 27 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Written comments can be sent to CFA at P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or emailed to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us. Comments, the release stated, must address the department’s ability to comply with CFA Core Competency Standards.