How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Todd Anderman & Kage Spatz

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. The past year, as the health crisis upended businesses, we saw markets struggle and consumers reach for their wallets less in many industries. Many businesses responded by tightening their own belts, and that often included cutting back on marketing spend. In my opinion, the notion that strategic marketing spends are expendable in a downturn is not just flawed but also damaging in the long run. When brands go out of sight and promote themselves less, they also move away from top-of-mind position, which may erode their relevance with customers and makes recovery harder — even when markets improve. Crises like the one we are navigating present organizations with the opportunity to optimize their marketing strategies and spends with a view toward laying a stronger foundation for more effective marketing when businesses gain momentum again.