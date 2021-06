Home » News » Change Chat Text Color & Add Emoji In Valorant. In Valorant, players have discovered that they can change text color and add emoji. This is another great option for customization that players love to experiment and have fun with in these types of games. Recently, players were able to redeem codes in Valorant. These included The Valorant Duality Player Card and Valorant Pride Cards. Now a viral Tik-Tok video has shown that players can use HTML codes to change the color of their text while playing the game. Combined with emojis and you have quite a few options to express yourselves in chat. In this Change Chat Text Color & Add Emoji In Valorant guide, we will tell you everything needed to know about changing text color in chat and how to use emojis.