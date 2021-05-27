Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man profiled by KATC Investigates fatally shot

By Eman Boyd
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxuPy_0aCfJx5s00

He was released from a life sentence, only to be gunned down months later .

We profiled Fate Winslow earlier this year in a KATC Investigation of the state's Habitual Offender Law.

In 2008, Winslow was arrested for possession of marijuana. It was worth about $20 but since it was his fourth offense, it cost him a life sentence.

Winslow was released in December as part of reforms to the habitual offender law.

Tragedy struck just four months later.

KATC spoke with Winslow’s daughter about the emotional and shocking final months of her father's life.

"I never knew what life in jail meant at the time. I thought they just meant that he was going to be gone for a little while and then I was going to be able to see him. It's really hard because I didn't get that time that I felt like I needed with my dad,” said Faith Winslow.

Faith Winslow was 10 years old when her father was sentenced to life in prison.

Now 22 and living in Monroe, she drove to Shreveport in December to see her father as a free man.

"Shreveport is so dangerous. He barely wanted me to come down there. When I would call him to say that I would come to see him he would say, 'No some stuff happened today, you don't need to be down here,'” said Winslow.

Four months later came heartache, when Fate Winslow was shot and killed.

"I felt like my chest was about to cave in because I'm like, my daddy is really gone, like he's really gone. I can't really say I know what it is or who did it or how it happened. Who would do this and why, and that's all I really want to know,” said Winslow.

Although Faith was only able to visit with her father a few times, they made memories she will always cherish.

"Being the only girl, you're going to get what you want anyway," Winslow added. "But I enjoyed being daddy's little girl at the time that I had. Even though my dad wasn't around he was still proud of the grown woman that I became and I'm glad that a lot of people around the world know that."

So far, no arrests in Fate Winslow's death.

