Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago

(Reuters) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1397693999872421888. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."

United tweeted https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1397709133613199360 after the game players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" and urged users to report any form of abuse or discrimination through their online reporting tool.

A host of players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Reece James.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Soccer Rashford#Trent Alexander Arnold#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MinoritiesTimes Daily

US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — American defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
SoccerTribal Football

Man Utd star Rashford elated after captaining England for first time

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could not hide his delight at captaining England for the first time. Rashford led out the Three Lions and scored the winning goal from the penalty spot during a 1-0 friendly success over Romania on Sunday. The 23-year-old will be hoping to start for his...
SoccerThe Guardian

Scott McTominay ready to turn Europa League final loss into Scotland’s gain

Lost amid criticism of Alex McLeish’s ill-fated second tenure as Scotland’s manager was the delivery of an obviously positive legacy. It was McLeish who convinced Scott McTominay to pledge his international allegiance to the Scots rather than England, the country of his birth. McTominay’s form for club and country throughout...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Rashford penalty gives England 1-0 win over Romania

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (Reuters) -A makeshift England side beat Romania 1-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game on Sunday as Marcus Rashford converted a 68th-minute penalty after manager Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the team that beat Austria by the same score on Wednesday. Rashford left Florin Nita rooted...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Berhalter speaks on USMNT roster changes, racial abuse of McKenzie

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter opened his pre-Costa Rica friendly (and post-Mexico win!) press conference with an update on the construction of and availability to his roster. The Yanks will play Costa Rica on Wednesday in a friendly that could see the CONCACAF Nations League champions take three of three wins from its three top confederation rivals (No offense, Canada, Panama, and Jamaica).
UEFAlatestnewspost.com

Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Is Stabilized After Collapsing During Euro 2020 Game – E! Online

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020’s Denmark game against Finland on Saturday, June 12. Per ESPN, the 29-year-old athlete appeared to struggle as he walked towards the sideline. While making his way, the ball hit him and he fell to the ground in the middle of the game. The outlet reports Christian’s teammates, Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney, rushed over to help him, with Thomas fiercely calling for medical assistance.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Spain players to receive COVID-19 vaccine after two positives

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s soccer players will receive COVID-19 vaccines, health minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, after the team’s preparations for Euro 2020 were thrown into disarray by Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente testing positive for the virus. Darias told a news conference the players would be vaccinated by...
UEFAchatsports.com

West Ham star Tomas Soucek describes UEFA's ten-game ban to Czech Republic team-mate Ondrej Kudela as 'absurd' after defender was found guilty of racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara as European Championships draws nearer

The Czech Republic's biggest star, Tomas Soucek, has turned up the heat ahead of his team's trip to Hampden on Monday by condemning international team-mate Ondrej Kudela's ten-match ban as 'absurd'. Slavia Prague defender Kudela missed out on the Euros after being found guilty of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen...
Soccerbywire.news

Soccer-England leave out Rashford for opener with Croatia

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate left striker Marcus Rashford on the bench for his team's Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Rashford's Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw was also omitted, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker named as the two full-backs. Tyrone Mings was...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Poland must stay focused after Slovakia loss, says coach

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Poland need to be more focused to get the right mindset to win their next two Euro 2020 Group E games, coach Paulo Sousa said on Monday. Slovakia, outsiders in a group including former world and European champions Spain and Sweden, secured a fourth victory in the last five games against the Poles with a gritty 2-1 win in their opening match of the tournament.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Premier League fixtures 2021/22 revealed

The Premier League fixtures for 2021/22 have been announced, with champions Manchester City hosting Tottenham on the first day. The season will kick off on Saturday, August 14, 2021 and will run until Sunday, May 22, 2022. Here are the fixtures for the opening day:. Brentford v Arsenal. Burnley v...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.Manchester City will be looking to defend the title they won last term - a third in four years under manager Pep Guardiola - while dethroned champions Liverpool will be hoping for a better season than the one that ended with them third.Manchester United finished second behind their rivals but will be optimistic a true title challenge is just around the corner as they hope to end their wait for a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Their first game is a derby against local rivals Leeds United...