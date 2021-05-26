E-SPLOST 6 projects underway in Henry County Schools

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is wasting no time getting started on the list of projects funded by the newly approved Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6. Voters approved the sixth iteration of the 1% sales tax in March. The measure passed with 68% of the vote allowing the district to collect up to $325 million between January 2023 and December 2028. The passage also allowed the school system to issue up to $210 million in general obligation bonds. Doing so gives the school system the ability to finance and start projects before E-SPLOST monies are collected.