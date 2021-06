Virgil Abloh and Nigo have re-teamed for another round of LV², a collaborative effort that sees both truly singular artists reinterpreting the Louis Vuitton aesthetic. For Pre-Spring 2022, Louis Vuitton has launched its second “Louis Vuitton squared” collection, which continues the creative conversation between the two artists that began with much fanfare last year. The second go-around sees Abloh and Nigo expanding on their exchange by celebrating Vigo’s Japanese provenance, the “inherent tapestry” of his style upbringing, and the “geo-specific gaze” on the Western men’s wardrobe that he says was instilled in him as a child.