Coffee County Central’s softball team will put its season on the line Monday night when Smyrna comes to town. The CHS Lady Raiders (28-4-1 overall) will host the Smyrna Lady Bulldogs (22-15 overall) Monday, May 17 in the Region 4-AAA semifinals. The winner will advance to the region championship on Wednesday, May 19 and to the state sectional on Friday, May 21. The season will be over for the loser of Monday’s game.