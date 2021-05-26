THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: Speed Was Key In Creating Seamless Shield/Wings VFX Transitions (Exclusive)

Does anyone else feel as though breaking down The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would be met with a lot of derision and possibly anger? No? Okay then. The show wasn’t terrible to be certain, but if there’s going to be another season then there’s a huge question that needs to be answered first. What’s it going to be called? After all, at the end of the finale, there was a title change to Captain America and The Winter Soldier, and it’s been established that Bucky has left the Winter Soldier aspect behind, so that leaves, what? It was a little tough to follow the show at times since it dipped into a lot of gray areas where one might want to blame the government for what was going on but couldn’t really blame everyone since…well, blaming everyone isn’t a worthwhile solution given that everyone isn’t making the decision to harm or otherwise inconvenience other people. The fact that Sam felt the need to lecture the senators that he’d just helped to save was all well and good since their decisions tend to mean more in the long run as they decide for the people and sometimes don’t feel as though they’re beholden to the same rules that they lay on other folks. But pandering to the audience in the way the show did felt kind of awkward since the MCU has definitely been featuring ‘woke’ ideas that a lot of people might agree with, but there haven’t been any worthwhile solutions that have been brought forth, which makes it a little too realistic for some people in terms of being able to relate to the real world. It does depend on one’s perspective, but it’s easy to think that some folks would agree that the series does mirror aspects of real-life a little too closely for comfort.