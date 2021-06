The New York Islanders rallied over the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in double overtime last night in game 5 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series at PPG Paints Arena. Evgeni Malkin scored his first postseason goal in more than two years for the Penguins to take a 1-0 lead to start the contest. The Islanders answered back in the final minute of the first period to tie the game at 1. Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the series to take a 2-1 lead going into the third. New York tied the game in the third to send the game into overtime. After a scoreless first overtime period, New York needed only 51 seconds to stun the Penguins an score the game-winning goal.