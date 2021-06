A/B testing is a marketing strategy which is been used by marketers to test their campaigns. However, this testing was even in use even before the Internet, conducted by James Lind for the very first time. Then a few years later, this A/B testing was used by Google to decide which shade of blue they should use in campaigns. Similarly, in no time this test got popular and was used by marketers on TV or newspaper ads to evaluate the results and to make changes accordingly. This testing strategy is now widely used by social media marketers in real-time. This test allows you to refine your content marketing and advertising strategies, helps you in understanding what suits your marketing campaign and what not. Thus, you can improve your social media marketing campaigns by using the A/B test.