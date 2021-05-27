Cancel
Corey Collins home run the lone bright spot in Georgia's SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas

By Jacob Oldknow Staff Correspondent
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 4-1 win over LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, the Georgia baseball team faced a much taller task in No. 1-seeded Arkansas, losing 11-2 Wednesday. The Bulldogs seemingly caught a break Tuesday, as Arkansas head coach Dave Vanhorn announced that the Razorbacks would be without elite pitcher Kevin Kopps. Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, had been dominant for the Razorbacks with 10-0 record, an ERA of 0.75 and 97 strikeouts.

