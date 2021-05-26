CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Villain Rumored To Be The Red Skull's Daughter Sinthea Schmidt, AKA Sin

Beast Kingdom is celebrating 80 years of Captain America as they return collectors to the MCU with their new deluxe Captain America: The First Avenger Egg Attack Action figure. The figure is loaded with detail and swappable parts allowing collectors to capture Cap from a variety of scenes. Starting us off first is Cap will get two wearable outfits, with the first being his comic-book accurate USO Star-Spangled Banner costume. Marvel fans will then be able to throw his War Rescue Uniform on as Steve Rogers goes to save Bucky Barnes. Other swappable parts will include three pairs of hands, a backpack, a classic metal shield, and a figure base with a bracket. Fans of the first Avenger will not want to miss out on this amazing figure that captures a time before the worldwide phenomenon began. The Deluxe Egg Attack Action Captain America Figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $119.99. He is set to release between March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.