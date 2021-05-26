Cancel
CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Villain Rumored To Be The Red Skull's Daughter Sinthea Schmidt, AKA Sin

By RorMachine
 8 days ago

Though Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project, the trades recently reported that Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) adventures will continue on the big screen in Captain America 4, and we may know who he'll be squaring off with in the movie. That Hashtag Show reports that Red Skull's...

