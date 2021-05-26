Theme parks aim to keep visitors safe - and screaming
As theme park season approaches, roller-coaster enthusiasts living through the pandemic most likely have questions, starting with: Is it still possible to scream with abandon while hurtling through the air at whiplash speeds if you're wearing a mask? After a recent day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, I can assure them that a piece of fabric does not muffle shrieks. I heard aahs on Griffon's 205-foot drop and whoas on Alpengeist's multiple inversions and even released a few oh jeezes of my own while free-falling on Verbolten.