+ Get the Facts on the Vax: Your Vaccine Questions Answered. Are facial coverings or masks required in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana?. In most settings, masks are no longer required in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. But don't throw away your mask just yet. Businesses are permitted to impose their own requirements. In Kentucky, masks are still required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.