RiskStream Collaborative Study Demonstrates Viability of its Mortality Monitor Blockchain Application for the Life & Annuities Industry

By PRWeb
Times Union
 30 days ago

According to the report, three carriers provided five years of claims data for individual life, group life, annuities and retirement business. The findings showed that roughly 4% of the deceased policyholders from one of the carriers also had policies (individual or group) or financial instruments (annuities or retirement plans) with one of the other two carriers. This percentage was much higher than anticipated for three participating companies. The percentage would be expected to grow substantially with a much larger network, which is expected with a production rollout of the app.

