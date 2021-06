A resident reported June 9 that she was moving out of her home and found a ring and Apple watch had gone missing. The moving company was still at the home and all employees admitted to being in the room where the items were kept. They gave officers permission to search them, and nothing was located. Two of the movers had active warrants and one was arrested and turned over to Maple Heights police. The estimated value of the ring was $15,000. The incident is under investigation.